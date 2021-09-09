Submit a Tip
Tidelands Health expands monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients

Tidelands Health hopes to help COVID long-haulers.
Tidelands Health hopes to help COVID long-haulers.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is expanding the availability of its monoclonal antibody treatment due to increased demand during the COVID-19 surge.

Additional infusion stations have been added to the Murrells Inlet clinic where monoclonal antibody treatments can be administered on an outpatient basis. It will allow more patients to receive the treatment each day.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This treatment has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization among people who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “For some patients, it can be the difference between a mild course of illness and something far more severe.”

Tidelands Health has administered the treatment to over 1,000 people.

The treatment received emergency use authorization from the FDA late last year.

To qualify for the treatment, a person must be 12 years or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.

The treatment should also be administered within 10 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

SC children’s hospitals seeing ICUs fill with COVID patients