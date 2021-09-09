Submit a Tip
Superior Landscape Curbing won Best of the Grand Strand for Landscape Service

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Superior Landscape Curbing has been in business for a little over a year and they are a veteran owned company.

The company motto is “It’s not just superior curbing but it’s a superior experience!” They will make sure all of their customers are satisfied from start to finish.

You can find different textures, colors and styles from them.

Give them a call to learn more at 843-593-2201.

