Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue K-9 passes away, department says

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department announced its explosives detection K-9, LoeLoe, passed...
The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department announced its explosives detection K-9, LoeLoe, passed away Thursday.(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced its explosives detection K-9, named LoeLoe, passed away Thursday.

LoeLoe was born in the Netherlands in 2012 before being flown to the U.S. for training under NMBFR Lt. Jacob Weeks along with other trainers in 2014.

Officials said LoeLoe also served with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and logged more than 400 hours of service in her career.

She was certified to detect over 15 explosive odors, ranging from homemade to military-grade.

Some of LoeLoe and Lt. Weeks’ duties included assisting with public education, performed sweeps before and during events, responding to bomb threats, tracking suspects in crimes and missing people as well as occasionally working with the U.S. Secret Service.

“Although sometimes not seen due to the majority of their work being completed behind the scenes,” the department said in a statement. “K-9 LoeLoe and her handler, Lt. Weeks were dedicated to keep the citizens and visitors of our great city safe.”

NMBFR said LoeLoe was surrounded by Lt. Weeks as well as other fire rescue and police personnel when she passed away. The department also thanked staff at the Animal Hospital of North Myrtle Beach for their accommodations.

“Thank you K-9 LouLou for your dedicated service to our city and department,” NMBFR said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach crews recover body of missing 68-year-old man in ocean
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
Nikki Anne Eddy
Woman charged with felony DUI after deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 90
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Top L-R: Cameron Kazimierczak, Marlin McKnight, Leroy Cunningham Bottom L-R: Alex Glover,...
7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
Malek Moore
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murders in Charlotte, Greensboro taken into custody
“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical...
‘We will fight them to the gates of hell’: McMaster on Biden’s new vaccine requirements