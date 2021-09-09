Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle house fire, one injured

Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.
Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the call on Creek Landing Road just after 12 a.m., the department confirmed.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, and another for evaluation.

No additional information on the fire was immediately available.

