Cherry Grove drowning victim identified as Penn. man

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have released the name of a name that drowned Wednesday in the ocean near the Point at Cherry Grove.

Jeffrey Holgate of Bushkill, PA, died of an accidental drowning, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Holgate, 68, was pulled from the water off the Point at Cherry Grove about an hour after he went missing in the area around 6100 North Ocean Boulevard.

Grand Strand emergency agencies are warning beachgoers of strong rip currents created by Hurricane Larry that is well off the South Carolina coast.

