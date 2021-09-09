HGTC has been around since 1966 and offers over 70 programs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College offers over 70 programs to further your education.

We loved learning about some of those programs, first hand. Come along with us for some of the ways you can make your future brighter with HGTC. From online programs to Information Technology, Criminal Justice Programs, Golf and Turf Management, and so much more!

