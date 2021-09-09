Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HGTC has been around since 1966 and offers over 70 programs

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College offers over 70 programs to further your education.

We loved learning about some of those programs, first hand. Come along with us for some of the ways you can make your future brighter with HGTC. From online programs to Information Technology, Criminal Justice Programs, Golf and Turf Management, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach crews recover body of missing 68-year-old man in ocean
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
Nikki Anne Eddy
Woman charged with felony DUI after deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 90
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank

Latest News

gst
Overview of programs at HGTC
gst
Golf programs at HGTC
gst
Best of the Grand Strand- Superior Landscape Curbing
gst
Criminal Justice at HGTC
gst
Grand Strand Today- West Shore Home