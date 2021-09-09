Grand Strand leaders planning ways to fund Interstate 73

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City and county leaders in the Grand Strand are trying to figure out ways to pay for the construction of Interstate 73.

I-73′s future is no longer in limbo after a judge dismissed a lawsuit brought on by the Coastal Conservation League.

Now that I-73 advocates have jumped over that hurdle, they’re looking to get things going.

Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach leaders are brainstorming ways to use money to go toward the construction.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says talks between Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato and leaders of the municipalities have been ongoing recently.

“There’s been negotiations,” Vaught said. “Mr. DiSabato’s been meeting with the municipalities and with their mayors and with their councils and trying to work out what their contribution could be toward I-73.”

DiSabato did not respond to WMBF News’ request for comment.

Vaught says the county, along with Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, is hoping to pool money collectively in the hopes of reaching around $250 million to then have the state match that amount.

State Rep. Case Brittain, who serves as chairman of the National I-73/74/75 Corridor Association, says he’d like to get the state to contribute as much as possible for the road.

“A match would be fantastic,” he said. “I’d like more than a match to be honest with you, but the beggars can’t be choosers. We’re going to go up there and fight to get as much money out of the state as we can for it.”

Vaught says Horry County Council will likely have an item on the agenda for their next meeting pledging to put a currently unknown amount of money toward the interstate.

But Vaught says he’d like to see Highway 90 get fixed before putting money toward I-73.

“I can support it as long as part of that same resolution or a matching resolution that goes along with it supports our fixing at least the trouble spots on Highway 90 with a plan going forward,” Vaught said.

Brittain says making I-73 a reality will help the tourism industry in Myrtle Beach, but his main reason for wanting it is to add another hurricane evacuation route.

“I-73 will provide another avenue that we can get out of town quicker, faster and safer,” he said.

