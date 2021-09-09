Georgetown County School District offers shortened quarantine options for certain students

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District is now offering shorter quarantine periods for certain students in order to get them back in class.

Georgetown County Superintendent Keith Price made the announcement in a video message that was posted on the school district’s website and social media.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,596 students in the district that have been placed in quarantine due to being in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the school year, the Georgetown County School District has opted to go with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendation of a 14-day quarantine.

After consulting with a medical advisory panel and DHEC, the district will now offer shortened quarantine options in order to keep asymptomatic students in school as much as possible.

The following adjustments have been made:

A student who has been identified as a close contact may return to school after 10 days of quarantine have been completed and no symptoms have been reported during at-home monitoring.

A student who has been identified as a close contact may return to school after seven days of quarantine have been completed if no symptoms have been reported and the student has received a negative antigen or PCF/molecular test that was taken no earlier than day 5 of quarantine. At-home testing kits will not be accepted.

Any student who returns to school after the 10 or seven-day quarantine must wear a mask for the remainder of the 14-day period.

The district asked parents to be patient as school teams communicate adjusted return dates to families.

They will be working through Thursday to share the updated information with all impacted families, and ask that parents not call the school for an adjusted return date.

