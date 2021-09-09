Former TSA officer and Myrtle Beach native sentenced for workers’ compensation fraud

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man who once served as a Transportation Security Administration officer will spend time in a federal prison for stealing from a workers’ compensation program.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated Emmanuel Papas, 52, was injured on the job while he served with the TSA at Newark Liberty International Airport in 2004.

Due to his injuries, officials said Papas began receiving federal workers’ compensation benefits.

An investigation revealed that Papas was improperly receiving benefits due to actively working at three granite shops in the Myrtle Beach area from March 2009 through February 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Papas disguised his income by having his earnings either paid in cash or with checks made payable in his family members’ names.

Papas, who reportedly confessed, completed at least eight federal forms attesting that he had no outside income, making him eligible for benefits.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the total loss to the federal government was just under $150,000.

Papas pleaded guilty to stealing from the Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Program. United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced him to one year and one day of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Papas was also ordered to pay $148,982.42 in restitution.

“Federal employees should always respect the trust given to them, be it as a current or former employee,” said Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart. “Betraying that trust and stealing from the federal government never pays.”

