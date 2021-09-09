Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence One School District will revisit mask requirement during Thursday board meeting

(KY3)
By Cameron Crowe
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee’s largest school district will revisit its mask mandate during Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

This comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the City of Columbia’s school mask mandate.

RELATED COVERAGE | South Carolina Supreme Court upholds ban on mask mandates in schools in Columbia ruling

Florence One School District put its mask requirement in place in August after a surge of COVID-19 cases caused problems across the Pee Dee.

District administrators told WMBF News the board will either vote to remove the mandate or choose not to vote and leave the mandate in place.

Florence One parent Dana Williamson said she isn’t a fan of masks, but recently her child got COVID-19 and just went back to school after having to quarantine.

“My daughter had COVID, and it is not fun to deal with. I’m not saying masks would definitely protect them, but I realize it offers some protection,” Williamson said.

Williamson wants her children in the classroom, and if a mask means her children won’t have to learn virtually she’s fine with them.

If the board votes to remove the mask requirement, she’ll support that decision too.

“We’re all in this together. This pandemic affects all of us, not one of us. It’s not about what’s right and what’s wrong or what works and what doesn’t. It’s about finding the best balance for all of us and keeping students in class,” Williamson said.

The board of trustees meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

Latest News

Renewable energy charges on power bill.
Is solar power worth it? WMBF Investigates looks into utility company’s charges for solar customers
DHEC fact-checks post on COVID-19 testing and quarantining that it claims is ‘rift with...
DHEC, Conway Medical Center see uptick in vaccinations as COVID-19 cases surge
Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
.
Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings