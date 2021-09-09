Florence One School District will revisit mask requirement during Thursday board meeting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee’s largest school district will revisit its mask mandate during Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

This comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the City of Columbia’s school mask mandate.

Florence One School District put its mask requirement in place in August after a surge of COVID-19 cases caused problems across the Pee Dee.

District administrators told WMBF News the board will either vote to remove the mandate or choose not to vote and leave the mandate in place.

Florence One parent Dana Williamson said she isn’t a fan of masks, but recently her child got COVID-19 and just went back to school after having to quarantine.

“My daughter had COVID, and it is not fun to deal with. I’m not saying masks would definitely protect them, but I realize it offers some protection,” Williamson said.

Williamson wants her children in the classroom, and if a mask means her children won’t have to learn virtually she’s fine with them.

If the board votes to remove the mask requirement, she’ll support that decision too.

“We’re all in this together. This pandemic affects all of us, not one of us. It’s not about what’s right and what’s wrong or what works and what doesn’t. It’s about finding the best balance for all of us and keeping students in class,” Williamson said.

The board of trustees meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

