FIRST ALERT: Rainy day before low humidity arrives for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front and the combination of tropical moisture will provide more showers and storms today, followed by lower humidity and cooler temperatures to end the week.

Showers and storms arrive today with the best chances starting during the middle of the morning and continuing through the afternoon hours. (WMBF)

Southerly winds will continue to pump in plenty of humidity and moisture as Mindy remains well to our south. The moisture will remain high and it will not take much for our rain chances to increase quickly. Showers and storms will increase by the middle of the morning and into the afternoon hours. Light to moderate showers will continue this morning, keeping temperatures in check. Rain chances are at 70% on the beaches and 60% inland.

Rain chances will continue throughout the day with another round of showers & storms moving through along the cold front this evening. (WMBF)

The actual cold front will begin to approach the area and provide another round of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will begin to decrease quickly as the sun sets and pushes to our southeast.

Lower humidity and sunshine for Friday! (WMBF)

Thanks to the passage of the cold front, the window for cooler air and lower humidity arrives just in time for Friday! We will start Friday off with temperatures in the low 60s inland and the mid 60s at the beach. It will be a refreshing change of pace, just one week after our previous cool down! By Friday afternoon, highs will reach the lower 80s and feel like the lower 80s thanks to the lower humidity and a northeast wind.

The humidity will slowly begin to increase on Sunday and into next week. (WMBF)

The pleasant weather will continue through Saturday and Saturday night with a warm up once again on the way by Sunday into early next week.

