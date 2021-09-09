Events planned in Grand Strand, Pee Dee to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Several events are planned across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to honor the victims and survivors of one of the darks days in American history.

The events include:

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

The Yachtsman - 1304 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach

Midway Fire Rescue 9/11 Ceremony (9:00 a.m.)

67 St. Pauls Place, Pawleys Island

Black Jack Harley Davidson (10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

2691 Alex Lee Blvd, Florence

Myrtle Beach Harley 9/11 Memorial Ride (Registration 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

4710 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

9/11 Boat Parade (12:00 p.m.)

The Marina Bar - 2051 Bridge View Court, North Myrtle Beach

City of Myrtle Beach 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony (1:00 p.m.)

Warbird Park in The Market Common - 150 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach

Rosary for America (3:00 p.m.)

St. Andrew Catholic Church - 3501 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

9/11 Candlelight Service (6:30 p.m.)

The Horseshoe on Main Street, North Myrtle Beach

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony (8:30 am.)

Florence Veteran’s Park at 9/11 memorial - Woody Jones Boulevard, Florence

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.