DHEC supports daily reports showing children COVID-19 hospitalizations, calls for masking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina health agency is applauding the children’s hospital association’s decision to show how many children under the age of 17 are battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

The South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative (SCCHC) is providing a daily report showing the number of hospitalized children with COVID-19, the number of those children requiring ICU care and the number requiring a ventilator.

The latest data on Thursday shows 32 children are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 14 of them in the ICU and 11 of them on a ventilator.

SCCHC is also calling on state leaders to do everything “in their power to protect children by implementing evidence-based strategies including universal masking in schools for children and vaccination for eligible children.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control came out on Thursday and applauded these initiatives. The health agency is also calling on leaders to be allowed to implement masking requirements and urged everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

“We appreciate how seriously the SCCHC is taking this issue and echo their concerns about how COVID is affecting our children,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “This virus has taken the lives of more than 11,000 South Carolinians and is now more than ever hurting the innocent children of this state. We can’t wait any longer. Now is the time to mask up and get vaccinated.”

The SCCHC is posting the daily numbers on its Facebook page.

