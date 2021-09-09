DHEC reports nearly 2,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported thousands of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday.

The latest data shows there were 2,198 confirmed cases, with 94 of those cases in Horry County, 59 in Florence County and 21 in Darlington County.

The health agency also reported 50 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. Five of those deaths were in Horry County, two in Dillon County, one in Florence County and one in Darlington County.

There were 22,550 tests done with a percent positive rate of 12.9%.

DHEC leaders and doctors across the state continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 57.9% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 48.9% have completed their vaccination.

CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

