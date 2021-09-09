Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers

Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.(Source: Amazon/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon has announced a new perk to attract and retain hourly employees.

The tech giant is offering to pay tuition, fees and books for U.S. workers who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

This benefit extends to Amazon’s more than 750,000 warehouse, transportation and other hourly employees.

Workers must be at the company for 90 days to qualify for the benefit, and they have to continue working part-time or full-time while taking classes.

Workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods are not eligible for the new program.

Other large retailers like Walmart and Target have also beefed up their college benefit programs recently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach crews recover body of missing 68-year-old man in ocean
Malek Moore
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.
Nikki Anne Eddy
Woman charged with felony DUI after deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 90
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are exploring ways to block...
LIVE: Attorney general announces DOJ lawsuit against Texas abortion law
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson