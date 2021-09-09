17th ranked Chants to host Kansas and “White Out” on Friday night

CONWAY, S.C. – The nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised live on ESPN2. The game will also be carried live on the radio at WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and on the WRNN 99.5 FM Myrtle Beach TuneIn App.

Fans are encouraged to show up early, be loud, and wear White for a “White Out” on Friday night.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• The Chanticleers were ranked in both top-25 national preseason polls to start the season, coming in at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

• When the Chants are ranked in the Week 1 poll this week (comes out on Sept. 7), it will make it 13 straight polls (weeks) that the men in Teal have been ranked since breaking into the polls in October 2020.

• Coastal was ranked in the top-25 in both polls for 11-straight weeks last season.

• CCU was ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

Coastal in the Rankings in 2020

Date AP Coaches CFP

Oct. 18 25 24 N/A

Oct. 25 20 21 N/A

Nov. 1 15 16 N/A

Nov. 8 15 17 N/A

Nov. 15 15 18 N/A

Nov. 22 16 17 20

Nov. 29 14 14 18

Dec. 6 11 13 13

Dec. 13 9 12 12

Dec. 20 9 11 12

Final 14 14 -

COASTAL VERSUS THE POWER 5

• Coastal Carolina is 2-7 all-time versus teams out of the Power 5 conferences with the two wins both coming at Kansas the last two years.

• CCU will host the first-ever Power 5 opponent in the Kansas Jayhawks this Friday night on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium.

DATE POWER 5 FOE RESULT

08/30/08 at #22 Penn State L, 10-66

10/31/09 at Clemson L, 3-49

09/04/10 at #25 West Virginia L, 0-31

09/17/11 at Georgia L, 0-59

11/23/13 at #11 South Carolina L, 10-70

11/04/17 at Arkansas L, 38-39

09/01/18 at South Carolina L, 15-49

09/07/19 at Kansas W, 12-7

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

CCU VERSUS POWER 5′S UNDER CHADWELL

• Under head coach Jamey Chadwell, who is in his fourth season as the head coach at Coastal Carolina which includes his 2017 interim year, the Chants are 2-1 all-time in contests versus Power 5 opponents.

DATE POWER 5 FOE RESULT

11/04/17 ^ at Arkansas L, 38-39

09/07/19 at Kansas W, 12-7

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

^ interim head coach

SERIES VERSUS KANSAS

• Coastal Carolina is 2-0 all-time versus the Kansas Jayhawks on the football field with both wins coming at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

All-Time Series Results

09/07/19 at Kansas W, 12-7

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

• The Chanticleers’ 12-7 win at Kansas on Sept. 7, 2019, was the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent in eight tries.

• With their win over the Jayhawks last season, a 38-23 season-opening victory, the Chanticleers improved to 2-0 all-time versus the Big 12 Conference.

SCOUTING THE JAYHAWKS

• Kansas (1-0) enters the second week of the season coming off a 17-14 home win over South Dakota (Sept. 3).

• The Jayhawks snapped a 13-game losing streak with the win and picked up the program’s first win under new head coach Lance Leipold.

• Kansas returns its leading passer (Jalon Daniels), rusher (Velton Gardner), receiver (Kwamie Lassiter II), and tackler (Kenny Logan Jr.) from last season, in which the Jayhawks went 0-9 on the year.

• Picked to finish last (10th) in the 2021 Preseason Big 12 Football Coaches Poll, the Jayhawks are in the first year under Coach Leipold who went 37-33 in six years at Buffalo which included the program’s first-ever AP Top 25 ranking and three-straight bowl game appearances prior to taking over in Lawrence.

• In last week’s win over South Dakota (Sept. 3), the Jayhawks totaled 163 yards through the air in the passing game and 82 yards on the ground led by quarterback Jason Bean’s 163 passing yards and 54 rushing yards.

• Bean was 17-for-26 in the passing game with two touchdowns, as he connected with Lawrence Arnold (three catches, 33 yards) for both of KU’s touchdowns.

• Six different Jayhawks caught at least one pass in the win led by Trevor Wilsom with five catches for 50 yards and Mason Fairchild with four receptions for 58 yards.

• Behind Bean’s 15 carries for 54 yards, the running game was held in check by South Dakota, as Velton Gardner had just 21 yards on 19 carries to be the lone running back with more than 10 yards on the ground for the game.

• Defensively, the Jayhawks held South Dakota to just 252 total yards of offense on the night, including 154 on the ground and only 98 through the passing game.

• 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention performers Kenny Logan Jr. and Kyron Johnson led the team with seven tackles each, while Gavin Potter chipped in with seven of his own to lead the defense.

• The highlight of the season-opening win for the Jayhawks last week was special teams, as Logan Jr. (one return, 83 yards) and Luke Grimm (one return, 27 yards) combined for 110 kick return yards on the night.

IT’S ABOUT TIME

• Coastal was set to host its first-ever Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium in the Jayhawks on Sept. 26, 2020, however, due to the Big 12 announcing that its member schools would play just one non-conference game at home in 2020 due to COVID-19, the two schools decided to keep the series alive with Kansas hosting the Chants in 2020.

• The Coastal Carolina University and University of Kansas athletic departments agreed to flip the home and home football games with the Chanticleers heading to Lawrence, Kan. in 2020 and the Jayhawks returning the game at Brooks Stadium in 2021.

COMING OFF COMPLETELY DIFFERENT SEASONS

• The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Kansas Jayhawks are coming off completely different 2020 seasons, which all started with the season opener between the two teams on Sept. 12, 2020.

• The Chanticleers went 11-1 overall, including going 11-0 in the regular season and a perfect 8-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, and won the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

• The Jayhawks went 0-9 on the season including going 0-8 in Big 12 Conference play.

NON-SATURDAY GAMES

• Coastal Carolina enters Friday night’s contest with Kansas (Sept. 10) 6-5 all-time in non-Saturday contests in the program’s 19-year history.

• The Chanticleers are 4-2 in six non-Saturday games since moving to the FBS level in 2016, including last week’s 52-14 win over The Citadel (Sept. 2) on Thursday night.

• Coastal is 1-1 all-time when playing on Friday, as the Chanticleers lost 31-28 on the road at South Alabama (Nov. 23) in 2018 and defeated Campbell (Sept. 18) 43-21 last season at Brooks Stadium.

• Coastal entered the 2021 season with a total of six scheduled non-Saturday games, including Friday night’s contest versus the Jayhawks.

Non-Saturday Games in 2021

09/02/21 The Citadel Thursday

09/10/21 Kansas Friday

10/07/21 at Arkansas State Thursday

10/20/21 at Appalachian State Wednesday

10/28/21 Troy Thursday

11/26/21 at South Alabama Friday

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.