Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

You’ll find gorgeous views and delicious food at Greg Norman Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, Greg Norman Australian Grille has been a staple along the Grand Strand for over 20 years.

From unique menu items to amazing views of the intracoastal waterway, you’ll find something here for everyone. Come along with us as we taste test our way through, head back into the kitchen for some of their secrets, enjoy cocktails, desserts, and more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

Latest News

gst
Grand Strand Today- West Shore Home
gst
Cocktails at Greg Norman Australian Grille
gst
Dining with Dockery: Greg Norman Australian Grille
gst
In the kitchen at Greg Norman Australian Grille
gst
Greg Norman Australian Grille Overview