Woman charged with felony DUI after deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 90

Nikki Anne Eddy
Nikki Anne Eddy(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash last week on Highway 90.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 46-year-old Nikki Anne Eddy. She is charged with felony driving under the influence with death results.

The crash happened on Sept. 2 around 8:10 p.m. on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, troopers said.

Lee confirmed a Nissan sedan, reportedly driven by Eddy, was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Harley-Davidson heading westbound.

At the time of the crash, HCFR said one person was ejected from the car and the motorcycle caught fire.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as Michael Allen, 72, from Franklin, N.J. Officials said he was residing in Galivants Ferry.

Eddy was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 4 and released the following day on a $30,000 bond, online records show.

