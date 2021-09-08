Veterans Café and Grille hoping to open back up, looking to hire vets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The owners of Veterans Café and Grille opened their business more than a decade ago as a way to help the veteran community. But now, they need your help.

The café had to shut their doors last year, but they are hoping to open back up within the next few weeks.

Once that happens, owners Lou and Rhonda Mascherino hope you will stop by for a bite to eat or to swap war stories. The café also serves as its very own mini military museum.

The café is looking for veteran volunteers to serve and cook or any veterans looking to learn a job and grow.

“Well ever since we opened this place I said what I was looking for was people that I could hire, train, teach them how to cook, teach them how to do restaurant work. And maybe eventually, move them on to something a little better,“ said Mascherino.

The owners say keeping the café alive doesn’t just provide jobs. It also provides hope, and one veteran can testify to that.

Julies Strickland was welcomed into the café when he could not find steady work elsewhere.

He said the restaurant was and still is more than a place of business for him, adding it was a second chance that turned him into the man he is today.

Strickland is encouraging other veterans to apply, especially since the café is looking for help right now.

“The only place that would give me a job and keep me through all of my kind of troubles and temperament changes and my adjustment back into the civilian world. So in working here, it got me back interacting with people. It was kind of, not to over use, was my safe space to come and work. And if I had a bad day, it was okay. People understood,” said Strickland.

Strickland added if he can make it happen, anyone can.

