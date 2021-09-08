Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Florence County.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Half Moon Road near Sheminally Road in the Johnsonville area, according to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Half Moon Road and fatally struck a pedestrian that was walking along the road, Southern said.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at 1-800-768-1505.

