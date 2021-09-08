Submit a Tip
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Florence County.
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Florence County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Florence County.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on Half Moon Road near Sheminally Road in the Johnsonville area, according to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An unknown vehicle was traveling south on Half Moon Road and fatally struck a pedestrian that was walking along the road, Southern said.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at 1-800-768-1505.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

