S.C. Supreme Court scheduled to hear Sunhouse killer’s case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men convicted in the Sunhouse convenience store armed robberies and murders is set to have his case heard by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Jerome Jenkins was one of the men convicted for his role in a trio of armed robberies in Horry County in January 2015, two of which were deadly. He was handed a death sentence in 2019.

The two others – McKinley Daniels and James Daniels – were given 45-year and life sentences, respectively.

In Jenkins’ death penalty appeal, the South Carolina Supreme Court will consider a constitutional challenge to section 16-3-20(B) of the South Carolina Code (2015) and several evidentiary and procedural rulings made by the trial court.

Jenkins’ case is scheduled to be heard at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

On Jan. 2, 2015, 40-year-old Bala Gopal Paruchuri, a clerk at the Sunhouse convenience store in Longs, was shot and killed by suspects robbing the store.

Just over three weeks later, on Jan. 25, 2015, 30-year-old Trisha Stull, another Sunhouse clerk, was shot and killed during another armed robbery. On that same day, an armed robbery happened at the Scotchman convenience store on Lake Arrowhead Road. No one was killed in that incident.

