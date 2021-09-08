Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. Supreme Court scheduled to hear Sunhouse killer’s case

Jerome Jenkins was handed a death sentence in 2019.
Jerome Jenkins was handed a death sentence in 2019.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men convicted in the Sunhouse convenience store armed robberies and murders is set to have his case heard by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Jerome Jenkins was one of the men convicted for his role in a trio of armed robberies in Horry County in January 2015, two of which were deadly. He was handed a death sentence in 2019.

The two others – McKinley Daniels and James Daniels – were given 45-year and life sentences, respectively.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In Jenkins’ death penalty appeal, the South Carolina Supreme Court will consider a constitutional challenge to section 16-3-20(B) of the South Carolina Code (2015) and several evidentiary and procedural rulings made by the trial court.

Jenkins’ case is scheduled to be heard at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

On Jan. 2, 2015, 40-year-old Bala Gopal Paruchuri, a clerk at the Sunhouse convenience store in Longs, was shot and killed by suspects robbing the store.

Just over three weeks later, on Jan. 25, 2015, 30-year-old Trisha Stull, another Sunhouse clerk, was shot and killed during another armed robbery. On that same day, an armed robbery happened at the Scotchman convenience store on Lake Arrowhead Road. No one was killed in that incident.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say

Latest News

.
Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings
.
Horry County Council looks to use American Rescue Plan money to fund Highway 90 improvements
.
Darlington Fire chaplain recalls responding to Pentagon during Sept. 11 terror attack
.
HCS sees more COVID-19 cases in less than 4 weeks than all of the 2020-2021 school year
.
Horry County Council seeks General Assembly’s help to protect millions in road maintenance fees