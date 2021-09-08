Pawleys Island man gets 20 years for burglarizing, looting homes during Hurricane Florence

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to two decades behind bars for burglarizing and looting several homes during Hurricane Florence.

Officials said Coleman Jack Tudor, 35, of Pawley’s Island, pleaded guilty on Aug. 23 to looting under a state of emergency, four counts of second-degree burglary non-violent, and two counts of first-degree burglary.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Tudor entered the guilty on the day his jury trial was scheduled to begin. The trial had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tudor looted and burglarized six homes in the Pawley’s Plantation community in September 2018 during the mandatory evacuation ordered by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster during Hurricane Florence.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tudor within a week of discovering the burglaries, officials said.

Investigators reportedly found DNA evidence in one of the homes that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division linked to Tudor. They also recovered some of the stolen property in a storage unit rented by Tudor.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr. sentenced Tudor to 20 years in prison on the two first-degree burglary charges. He must serve at least 85% of his the sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

The solicitor’s office confirmed Tudor was sentenced to ten years in prison on the remaining charges, which was the maximum punishment. All of the sentences will run concurrently.

