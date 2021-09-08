Myrtle Beach officer shares sweet moment with woman celebrating 90th birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A sweet moment between a Myrtle Beach officer and a woman celebrating her 90th birthday was captured in a photo.

The photo was taken last week and was shared on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The officer in the photo was only identified as traffic officer PFC. James.

James was commended by the department for being “First in Service” for taking the time to speak with the woman on her special day.

