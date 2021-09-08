Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse

By Amanda Alvarado and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against seven Louisiana nursing homes owned by Bob Dean after seven residents died during evacuation before Hurricane Ida, WVUE reports.

The lawsuit claims that the residents “endured horrific and inhumane conditions” due to negligence.

Over 850 residents were evacuated to Dean’s warehouse in Independence, La.

Seven residents died and at least four of the deaths were declared storm-related by the parish coroner.

The lawsuit claims that residents cried for help and were forced to lay on mattresses. It also says they went without proper medical care and air conditioning for days.

One resident told WVUE she had no choice but to urinate on herself because she was physically unable to get to the restroom.

The nursing homes claimed to be prepared for a large evacuation with plans for supplies and food, but the Louisiana Department of Health and families of those evacuated disagree.

The LDH took action against the nursing homes on Tuesday after conditions were found to be deteriorating at the warehouse that was being used for shelter.

Officials said they were only aware of a few hundred that were planned to be housed at the warehouse, but that number grew to more than 850 residents.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

Latest News

.
Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings
.
Horry County Council looks to use American Rescue Plan money to fund Highway 90 improvements
.
Darlington Fire chaplain recalls responding to Pentagon during Sept. 11 terror attack
.
HCS sees more COVID-19 cases in less than 4 weeks than all of the 2020-2021 school year
.
Horry County Council seeks General Assembly’s help to protect millions in road maintenance fees