Grand Strand emergency agencies warn of rip currents due to Hurricane Larry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – While Hurricane Larry will remain far off South Carolina’s coast, we will still be some effects along the beaches.

Large swells from the storm will create dangerous surf conditions along the coastline through the weekend.

The National Weather Service said the risk for rip currents increases Wednesday and life-threatening rip currents are likely from Thursday through Saturday.

If you plan on heading to the beach, you’re being asked to pay attention to the flags. And if you see someone in distress you should contact a lifeguard or call 911.

Safety flags and their meanings:

Green: Safe to swim

Yellow: Swim with caution

Red: Dangerous conditions, knee-deep maximum swimming depth

Double Red: Beach closed, no swimming

Purple: Dangerous aquatic life, ask lifeguard before entering the water

🚩RIP CURRENT RISK🚩 For the next few days, the ocean is expected to be choppy and rough—rip current risk is high. Be cautious on the shore and in the surf! Beachgoers are advised not to go into water deeper than their knees (typical swimmer) or waist (expert swimmer). If possible, skip the beach until the water is calmer. Anyone who does go in the water should know how to handle a rip current: 🌊 You cannot swim against a rip—ride it out. 🌊 Follow the flow to a channel, out to deeper but calmer waters. 🌊 Relax, rest, and prepare to come in. (If you’re a strong swimmer, swim parallel to the shore and across sandbars. If you’re a weak swimmer, wave your arm and signal for help from the shore.) Posted by Horry County Police Department on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

