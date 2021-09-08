Grand Strand emergency agencies warn of rip currents due to Hurricane Larry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – While Hurricane Larry will remain far off South Carolina’s coast, we will still be some effects along the beaches.
Large swells from the storm will create dangerous surf conditions along the coastline through the weekend.
KEEPING YOU SAFE | Paying attention to rip currents, beach warning signs
The National Weather Service said the risk for rip currents increases Wednesday and life-threatening rip currents are likely from Thursday through Saturday.
If you plan on heading to the beach, you’re being asked to pay attention to the flags. And if you see someone in distress you should contact a lifeguard or call 911.
Safety flags and their meanings:
- Green: Safe to swim
- Yellow: Swim with caution
- Red: Dangerous conditions, knee-deep maximum swimming depth
- Double Red: Beach closed, no swimming
- Purple: Dangerous aquatic life, ask lifeguard before entering the water
