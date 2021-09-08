Getting a shower built from West Shore Home

Submit a Tip
By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -West Shore Home was founded in 2006 and has 25 locations.

They have expert installers that can build you a shower in one day! West Shore Home will make sure you feel comfortable throughout the whole process, they offer finance options, free design consultation, and will provide knowledge regarding your needs.

Right now, they are offering 500 dollars off the current sale price. Learn more by giving them a call at 843-633-8780.

