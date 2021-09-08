Submit a Tip
Georgetown County School District looking into offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives for employees

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County School District teachers and staff may get some extra money if they get vaccinated.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, district administrators discussed the possibility of giving financial incentives to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 12

At this point they are considering the following incentives:

  • $250 to full-time vaccinated employees
  • $150 to part-time/temporary vaccinated employees who work at least 75 hours between July 1, 2021 and November 12, 2021
  • Possibly giving $100 to substitutes

All employees would have to verify their vaccination status with the district by Nov. 12.

The administration plans to present the proposal at the Sept. 21 board meeting.

