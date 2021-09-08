Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County School District allowing families to apply for virtual school for K-6 students

(WDAM)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County families who want to transfer their young students to virtual school may have a chance to do so.

The Georgetown County School Board approved a plan to allow a K-6 Virtual Program, which is a modified version from last school year.

If families decide they want to participate in the program, they would be required to commit for the entire school year.

The classes will also be taught by certified teachers who are focused 100% on virtual instruction.

School leaders presented the proposal after an increase interest from parents who had concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also for students who are too young to get the vaccine.

There will be a limited space because of a state proviso that states the virtual program can only be open to 5% of the total student enrollment in the school district.

Applications for the K-6 Virtual Program will first be provided to families that expressed interest in it last spring, and then to all other eligible families.

Selection for the program will be made in a random-choice style format.

Anyone with questions on the program or the application process can call the District Office at 843-436-7000.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

Latest News

.
Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings
.
Horry County Council looks to use American Rescue Plan money to fund Highway 90 improvements
.
Darlington Fire chaplain recalls responding to Pentagon during Sept. 11 terror attack
.
HCS sees more COVID-19 cases in less than 4 weeks than all of the 2020-2021 school year
.
Horry County Council seeks General Assembly’s help to protect millions in road maintenance fees