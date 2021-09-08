Georgetown County School District allowing families to apply for virtual school for K-6 students

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County families who want to transfer their young students to virtual school may have a chance to do so.

The Georgetown County School Board approved a plan to allow a K-6 Virtual Program, which is a modified version from last school year.

If families decide they want to participate in the program, they would be required to commit for the entire school year.

The classes will also be taught by certified teachers who are focused 100% on virtual instruction.

School leaders presented the proposal after an increase interest from parents who had concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and also for students who are too young to get the vaccine.

There will be a limited space because of a state proviso that states the virtual program can only be open to 5% of the total student enrollment in the school district.

Applications for the K-6 Virtual Program will first be provided to families that expressed interest in it last spring, and then to all other eligible families.

Selection for the program will be made in a random-choice style format.

Anyone with questions on the program or the application process can call the District Office at 843-436-7000.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.