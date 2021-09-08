FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Mindy forms, Larry set to bring dangerous rip currents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 13 has developed in the Gulf of Mexico while large Hurricane Larry produces dangerous rip currents through parts of the weekend.

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Mindy was located near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 86.3 West.

Mindy is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph and northeast to east-northeastward motion is expected to continue over the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later tonight, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

Mindy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia through Thursday morning. This rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area later this evening and tonight. A few isolated tornadoes are possible over portions of the Florida Panhandle this evening into tomorrow morning.

The center of Larry is forecast to pass east of Bermuda on Thursday, but given Larry’s large size, tropical storm conditions are expected there there Thursday, along with a risk of coastal flooding. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda, and interests there should closely monitor the latest forecast updates.

Swells generated by Hurricane Larry will continue to affect the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada today and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in effect for the Grand Strand Thursday and Friday.

