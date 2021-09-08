FIRST ALERT: Afternoon downpours continue, lower humidity arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will stick around through most of the week with the risk of a few passing storms both today and tomorrow.

Here's a look at the afternoon where scattered showers and storms will move through the area today and tomorrow. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb, reaching the middle 80s at the beaches and the upper 80s inland. With the high humidity in place, a few pop up storms will be possible today. Those chances are just slightly better inland today. Any storm that forms today will bring a chance for heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Here's a look at the forecast for tomorrow where the cold front will move through. (WMBF)

By Thursday, a cold front will begin to approach the area and give a slightly better chance of showers and storms through the day. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will keep the warmth and humidity in place with temperatures again in the middle to upper 80s. Thursday will not be a washout but we will hold onto a 40% chance of showers and storms for the day.

The muggy meter will be LOWER for the end of the week and will be a nice change of pace. (WMBF)

The story many of us will enjoy arrives by Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler and the humidity will turn comfortable for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 80s on Friday on the beaches and the mid 80s inland. As we head into the weekend, highs remain in the low-mid 80s on Saturday with another day of lower humidity. We won’t see the humidity climb back to where we are now until Monday where highs return back to the 90s inland.

