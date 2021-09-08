Exploring Myrtle Beach State Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With over 300 acres, Myrtle Beach State Park offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the Grand Strand.

We loved heading to the Nature Center with Ranger Ann. From the park’s unique history to putting Eric Weisfeld to work with crabs, learning “How to with Halley” on some of the area snakes, sea turtle facts, and so much more!

Come along with us.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

