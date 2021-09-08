Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Doctors urge South Carolinians to get flu shot as soon as possible, warning of potentially active season

Doctors urge South Carolinians to get flu shot as soon as possible, warning of potentially...
Doctors urge South Carolinians to get flu shot as soon as possible, warning of potentially active season(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s health department and doctors say it is even more important this year for people to get a flu shot.

Ideally, DHEC said, people should get vaccinated for the flu by the end of October, but doctors recommend some people get it even earlier than that.

“For people that are at higher risk, you’re going to want to get them as soon as possible, which is now. The vaccine is available now, so that’s our children, our pregnant women, our elderly population because they’re our biggest risk group,” Dr. Sara Nelson-Owens, a physician with Prisma Health Family Medicine, said.

Nelson-Owens said they are anticipating the upcoming flu season’s numbers will likely reach pre-COVID levels if precautions are not taken.

In the 2018-2019 flu season, 4,802 cases of influenza were confirmed in South Carolina, and that number increased in the 2019-2020 season to 6,726 cases.

But DHEC reports there have only been 261 confirmed cases in the 2020-2021 season, which ends Oct. 3.

Doctors believe a number of factors intended to prevent the spread of COVID — including widespread mask-wearing, virtual learning for students, and remote work for adults — also stopped the spread of the flu.

However, many of those mitigation measures are no longer being followed or enforced in South Carolina.

“It’s difficult to project what impacts of the flu we’ll see in South Carolina this season because, like COVID, it depends on how safe residents are being, how many have gotten their flu shot, how many are wearing masks, avoiding big crowds, doing physical distancing, et cetera,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of public health.

Physicians are asking South Carolinians to act with urgency in getting their flu shot because of how full, and in some cases, overwhelmed hospitals around the state are right now because of COVID.

Nelson-Owens said people should do everything they can to try to stay out of the hospital, including receiving the flu vaccine.

“Historically, in the past, if you got really sick with flu, you would go to the hospital and they would admit you, and you would feel confident that they could take care of you, right, versus now, there’s kind of, if the whole hospital’s full with COVID patients, where does the priority fall?” Nelson-Owens said.

Both the CDC and DHEC recommend anyone age 6 months and older receive a flu shot annually, and doctors said people can be vaccinated for the flu and COVID at the same time if the shots go into different arms.

“It is not too early. You can go now and get it,” Traxler said. “There’s no evidence that the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine have any adverse effects if both are taken.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered after he was reported missing in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach crews recover body of missing 68-year-old man in ocean
Nikki Anne Eddy
Woman charged with felony DUI after deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 90
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author

Latest News

.
‘It’s not fair’: Horry County parent disappointed with current learning environment options for students
.
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips
Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire early Thursday morning in Nichols.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle house fire, one injured
Showers and storms arrive today with the best chances starting during the middle of the morning...
FIRST ALERT: Rainy day before low humidity arrives for the weekend
MBFD Ocean Rescue Crew cruising the waterway
Keeping You Safe: Recreational boating safety tips