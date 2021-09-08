Submit a Tip
Dining With Dockery: Greg Norman Australian Grille

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew is headed up to Barefoot Landing to showcase Greg Norman Australian Grille.

Located on 17 in between North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, Greg Norman Australian Grille offers not only a great menu but an amazing view of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Greg Norman Australian Grille offers lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch Sunday morning! If you’re looking for a happy hour, Greg Norman Australian Grille has one daily from 4-6 PM in the Shark Pub area of the restaurant.

Their menu features everything you could ever want. From appetizers, salads, ocean favorites, wood-grilled classics and some of the best sides in the world! If you’re craving dessert, don’t forget to grab the Molten Lava Cake or one of the many other options. For a full look at their menu, visit their website.

You can watch the entire interview in the video above to see some of the dishes Andrew tried in this week’s segment.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

