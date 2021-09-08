DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 2,167 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 627,981 and confirmed deaths to 9,604, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 82 new confirmed cases but no deaths. Florence County saw 61 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 20,211 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 14.2%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

