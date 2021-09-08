Deputies capture man accused of shooting person in head in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect wanted by Darlington County deputies for a shooting Monday night has been captured.

The sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that Jessie Washington was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

According to arrest warrants, he’s accused of shooting the victim in the head at a home in the 3000 block of Marcus Drive in the Hartsville area.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday that the victim is in critical condition and that the shooting was domestic-related.

Washington is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

He is currently being held a the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.