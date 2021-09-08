The Cottage in Downtown Georgetown

Submit a Tip
By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) -If you are looking to shop local, then you will want to check out The Cottage located on Front Street in Downtown Georgetown.

They have something for everyone! You can find some great art for your home, take art classes and find some great accessories.

The Cottage is home for over 40 local artists who share their art in this store. We learned all about it!

Stop by and say hello, they are located at 814 Front Street in Georgetown.

