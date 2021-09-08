CCU moves up five spots in both AP and USA TODAY Sports coaches polls

CONWAY, S.C. – After making history in being nationally-ranked in both the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason polls for the first time in program history, the Coastal Carolina football team jumped five spots in each poll to come in at No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 19 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for week one of the 2021 season.

With their top-25 ranking in both polls, the Chants have now been ranked 13-straight weeks dating back to last season when CCU broke into the top 25 on Oct. 18, 2020.

The Chanticleers are coming off a 52-14 season-opening home win over The Citadel last Thursday, Sept. 2, and will return to action this week versus the Kansas Jayhawks of the Big 12 Conference on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The game will be a “White Out” as Teal nation is encouraged to show up early, cheer loud, and wear white on Friday night!

Coastal’s No. 14 national ranking in the final top 25 polls of the season last year were both Sun Belt Conference records, eclipsing Appalachian State’s final rankings of No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the AP poll in 2019.

The Chanticleers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both of which were Sun Belt Conference records, and ranked in the top 25 in both the national polls for 10-straight weeks. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

