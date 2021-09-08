Bucksport residents making trip to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - People in Bucksport are heading to Louisiana to help those in need following Hurricane Ida.

They packed up a trailer Wednesday afternoon with water and gas to give to people who need it. Then a group of five Bucksport residents left Wednesday night in an RV, headed for New Orleans.

LIFT UP LOUISIANA | Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

“It’s a good thing when you can always help someone in need,” Bucksport resident Garry Gause said.

Gause was the one who had the idea to make the trip.

“I was watching the news, looking over the devastation in New Orleans,” Gause said. “I have military friends in that area. And it just came to me to do it. I have the resources. And if I get the water, I’ll just take it down myself.”

The desire of the people of Bucksport to help comes from what they’ve experienced themselves after hurricanes.

“Bucksport itself is a community that at any time could flood or have a disaster,” Gause said. “And it makes your heart pleased when you can help other folks that are in need also.”

Kevin Mishoe, the president of the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport, said so many people in the community received help from others after their homes were flooded from previous storms. So now it’s time to be the ones giving that help.

“They’re going to help assist with the cleanup and do whatever is needed to help our neighbors,” Mishoe said. “And our neighbors, whether they’re six miles or 600 miles, they’re our neighbors.”

The Bucksport residents are planning on spending at least four days in Louisiana helping out, but they said if they’re needed longer than that, they won’t hesitate to stay.

The Association for the Betterment of Bucksport is loading up to bring water to people in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Posted by WMBF News on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.