‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide

Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on Sept. 5.
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on Sept. 5.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for a murder in Charlotte is also wanted in a homicide investigation in Greensboro.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder by the Greensboro Police Department. Police said 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, from Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead on Patterson Street on Sept. 3.

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio

Moore is also wanted or the murder of a woman found dead in an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa community.

Police say Hurricane Ida evacuee Gabryelle Allnutt was found dead in a Charlotte art studio on Sept. 5. According to police, Gabryelle Allnutt traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida. She was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

“Moore, frankly, is just a danger to the public right now,” said Captain Joel McNeely of the Violent Crimes Division at CMPD.

Moore is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping, and is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police found Allnutt unresponsive at an art studio on E. 22nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said how Allnutt died.

Police believe she was murdered around 10 p.m. Sept. 5.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

