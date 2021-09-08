Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
The law firm says Murdaugh is no longer associated with them.
Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

Latest News

.
Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings
.
Horry County Council looks to use American Rescue Plan money to fund Highway 90 improvements
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Tidelands Health terminates one fill-in worker, two resign due to COVID-19 vaccine requirement