3-year-old boy killed after more than 80 rounds fired into northwest Charlotte home

The shooting happened just before midnight on Richard Rozzelle Drive.
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, right, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in northwest Charlotte. He is seen here with his older sister on the left.
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, right, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in northwest Charlotte. He is seen here with his older sister on the left.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Shots were fired into a home in northwest Charlotte overnight, hitting and killing a young child, authorities said.

A great-grandmother living at the home said the child’s name is Asiah Fiqueroia and he was only 3 years old.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Police said more than 80 rounds were fired into the home.

Sharonne Hayes TV has the latest on a deadly shooting on Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte that killed a young child.

Investigators said multiple vehicles targeted the home. According to law enforcement, they started getting calls about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said when they arrived, they found the child with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died from the injuries.

One neighbor said she was “devastated” by what happened in the neighborhood.

”I just have condolences for the family and I am devastated we had this kind of tragedy in this area,” said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said he needs the shooting “to be a call to everybody.”

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” Butler said.

Police said there is some indication that other houses were struck in the shooting. Investigators have been walking around and talking to neighbors.

Investigators have not made an arrest or named a suspect at this time. Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

