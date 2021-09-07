Week three SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ten squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. TL Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Ridge View
6. Northwestern
7. Byrnes
8. Chapin
9. Dorman
10. Ashley Ridge
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Woodmont, Riverside, Carolina Forest, Sumter, Mauldin, Blythewood.
CLASS 4A
1. A.C. Flora (15)
2. Greenville (2)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. May River
Others receiving votes: West Florence, North Augusta, Pickens, Irmo
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Chester
7. Aynor
8. Clinton
9. Lower Richland
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Union County, Hanahan, Crestwood, Fairfield Central, Pickens
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Saluda
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. St. Joseph’s
9. (tie) Phillip Simmons
9. (tie) Newberry
Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Wade Hampton, Lake Marion, Woodland, Andrew Jackson, Central
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Lamar
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Whale Branch
5. Lewisville
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Lake View
8. Great Falls
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta
