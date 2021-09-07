Week three SCHSL football state media poll released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ten squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. TL Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Ridge View

6. Northwestern

7. Byrnes

8. Chapin

9. Dorman

10. Ashley Ridge

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Woodmont, Riverside, Carolina Forest, Sumter, Mauldin, Blythewood.

CLASS 4A

1. A.C. Flora (15)

2. Greenville (2)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. South Florence

9. Catawba Ridge

10. May River

Others receiving votes: West Florence, North Augusta, Pickens, Irmo

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Chester

7. Aynor

8. Clinton

9. Lower Richland

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Union County, Hanahan, Crestwood, Fairfield Central, Pickens

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Saluda

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. St. Joseph’s

9. (tie) Phillip Simmons

9. (tie) Newberry

Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Wade Hampton, Lake Marion, Woodland, Andrew Jackson, Central

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Lamar

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Lake View

8. Great Falls

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta

