Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common

Latest News

A paralyzed man who drowned in a neighborhood pool sought to encourage others afflicted with...
Paraplegic who drowned in Myrtle Beach pool was motivational speaker, author
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
Two days after the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was granted full FDA approval, top US health...
COVID-19 boosters are coming but who will get them and when?
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday