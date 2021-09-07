Some schools in Horry County return to traditional learning after district updates quarantine guidelines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The updated quarantine guidelines for Horry County Schools is now in effect.

With the new guidelines, five schools can now head back to face-to-face learning sooner. This includes Aynor Middle School, which was the first in the district to make the move to virtual. Originally set to be in distance learning until Sept. 10, the school retuned to the classroom on Tuesday.

Unless students and staff members are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have received a positive test during distance learning or are deemed a household contact, they are cleared to come back.

RELATED STORY: Horry County Schools implements new options to reduce quarantine period for students, staff

Meanwhile, Conway High School, Loris Middle School, Whittemore Park Middle School, and Ten Oaks Middle School will also return to traditional learning early.

Students and staff members at these four schools were set to return between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 but they will now go back a few days early next Monday, Sept. 13.

The new guidelines in place all depend on where your child comes into close contact with someone who tests positive, whether that is at home or at school.

Those deemed to be in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus must either quarantine for ten days and have no symptoms or quarantine for seven days with no symptoms and receive a negative COVID test result.

Those who are fully vaccinated and are not symptomatic will not have to quarantine. But if you test positive for the virus, you’ll have to isolate for ten days.

Students and staff can return on the eleventh day as long as they do not have symptoms.

While the new rules start Tuesday for Horry County Schools, the Georgetown County School District board is set to discuss changing its quarantine rules during a meeting Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF News for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.