Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of people gathered outside of the Conway City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the city’s mask mandate.

The city of Conway is now requiring people to wear masks inside of its city buildings as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

RELATED COVERAGE | Conway City Council votes to require masks in city buildings, except rec center

The group carried signs that read “Unmasked Unvaccinated Unafraid” and “Fear is the real virus. Freedom Matters.”

Mask protest underway at City Hall in Conway. A live look:

Posted by Zach Wilcox on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Jeanette Spurlock organized the rally and said it’s all about having a choice.

“We just want to make sure that the word gets out that people all around town are not alone. We want everyone to do what is comfortable for them. If you want to vaccinate, vaccinate. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. This is about having a choice,” Spurlock explained.

The mask protest was held just before the Conway City Council meeting which was held virtually due to the uptick in COVID cases.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Coroner’s office: 40-year-old man drowned in neighborhood pool near the Market Common
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Group protests against mask mandate outside of Conway City Hall
.
VIDEO: Bond hearing for man accused in shootout along Ocean Boulevard on Labor Day
Richard Inman (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
Former S.C. police chief pleads guilty to robbing Pawleys Island bank
Image of COVID-19
DHEC reports four-day total of over 16,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C.