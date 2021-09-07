Rally held to protest against mask mandate inside city of Conway buildings

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of people gathered outside of the Conway City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the city’s mask mandate.

The city of Conway is now requiring people to wear masks inside of its city buildings as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The group carried signs that read “Unmasked Unvaccinated Unafraid” and “Fear is the real virus. Freedom Matters.”

Jeanette Spurlock organized the rally and said it’s all about having a choice.

“We just want to make sure that the word gets out that people all around town are not alone. We want everyone to do what is comfortable for them. If you want to vaccinate, vaccinate. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. This is about having a choice,” Spurlock explained.

The mask protest was held just before the Conway City Council meeting which was held virtually due to the uptick in COVID cases.

