Police make arrests after shooting outside Lumberton store

LUMERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a store in Lumberton.

Police were called to the incident at Stock’s Food Store on East 2nd Street on Aug. 31. No injuries were reported, but police said three vehicles were struck by gunfire.

According to a press release from Lumberton police, surveillance video showed two people got into a verbal argument inside the store. Investigators said it escalated when the two pulled out guns and started shooting at each other in the parking lot of the store.

Both suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, Lumberton police announced the arrests of 24-year-old Ajireh F. McMillan and 30-year-old Kendrick Rashad Powell.

McMillan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm inside city limits.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $74,000 secured bond.

Powell was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm inside city limits.

Like McMillan, Powell was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. A judge has set a $65,000 secured bond on his charges.

