Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police make arrests after shooting outside Lumberton store

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a store in Lumberton.
Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a store in Lumberton.(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a store in Lumberton.

Police were called to the incident at Stock’s Food Store on East 2nd Street on Aug. 31. No injuries were reported, but police said three vehicles were struck by gunfire.

According to a press release from Lumberton police, surveillance video showed two people got into a verbal argument inside the store. Investigators said it escalated when the two pulled out guns and started shooting at each other in the parking lot of the store.

Both suspects then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, Lumberton police announced the arrests of 24-year-old Ajireh F. McMillan and 30-year-old Kendrick Rashad Powell.

McMillan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm inside city limits.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $74,000 secured bond.

Powell was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm inside city limits.

Like McMillan, Powell was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. A judge has set a $65,000 secured bond on his charges.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Jessie Washington
Deputies search for suspect after domestic-related shooting in Darlington County
(Source: Pixabay)
New emergency room opens in Carolina Forest
Witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded...
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say
Kyree Brown
Man charged in Myrtle Beach Labor Day shooting set to appear in court for bond hearing