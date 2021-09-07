New emergency room opens in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Forest community is welcoming a new emergency room to the area.

Carolina Forest ER, a campus of Grand Strand Medical Center, opened their doors to the public Tuesday morning

The 11,000 square foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, 11 exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and diagnostic imaging services, according to a press release.

“We are expanding our scope of services to meet the growing healthcare needs in Carolina Forest and the surrounding communities,” said Maggie Fisher, emergency services manager for Grand Strand Health. “Area residents can rest assured knowing our emergency care teams stand ready to safely provide the medical attention they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, now even closer to home.”

Carolina Forest ER is located at 2101 Oakheart Road, just off Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

