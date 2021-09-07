Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New emergency room opens in Carolina Forest

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Forest community is welcoming a new emergency room to the area.

Carolina Forest ER, a campus of Grand Strand Medical Center, opened their doors to the public Tuesday morning

The 11,000 square foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, 11 exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and diagnostic imaging services, according to a press release.

“We are expanding our scope of services to meet the growing healthcare needs in Carolina Forest and the surrounding communities,” said Maggie Fisher, emergency services manager for Grand Strand Health. “Area residents can rest assured knowing our emergency care teams stand ready to safely provide the medical attention they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, now even closer to home.”

Carolina Forest ER is located at 2101 Oakheart Road, just off Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Kyree Brown
Myrtle Beach police charge man with attempted murder in Labor Day shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
Georgetown County residents killed in fiery crash involving tractor-trailer, coroner says
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Sara Caitlin Vilchez
‘My baby loved her babies’: Elgin mother of four dies of COVID-19
Florence School District 4 extends virtual instruction for all students through Sept. 10
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator
Waves of Praise returns to Myrtle Beach with COVID-19 vaccines in tow