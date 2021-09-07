Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man gets life sentence for 2017 killing

Jamar Freddie Williams
Jamar Freddie Williams(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly 2017 shooting in Conway.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Jamar Freddie Williams, 26, was found guilty Friday of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The trial lasted four days, with the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John handing down Williams’ sentence.

Williams was convicted in the fatal shooting of Jason Bradley Smith near 4700 Johnson Shelley Road in Conway in May 2017.

Smith, 31, was found dead on the side of the road by young men who were on their way home.

According to the solicitor’s office, Williams had a criminal history of drug and gun-related offenses, as well as an attempted armed robbery conviction, which made the life without parole sentence mandatory once he was convicted of murder.

