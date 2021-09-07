Man accused of shooting family member at Lumberton convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after police said he shot a family member at a Lumberton convenience store.

According to a press release from Lumberton police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Gazz Up convenience store on Fayetteville Road.

Witnesses reported seeing someone being dragged into a vehicle after hearing multiple gunshots.

While police were on scene, UNC Health Southeastern reported someone with gunshot wounds had been dropped off in the emergency department, the release stated.

Officers later stopped the vehicle that dropped off the victim on Martin Luther King Drive and detained the driver.

Police said the investigation revealed the suspect Jeffrey Dean Ransom, 22, shot a family member, 27, in the leg.

According to authorities, Ransom then took the family member to the hospital and drove off.

Ransom is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

