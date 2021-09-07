Submit a Tip
LIVE: Man charged in Labor Day shooting in Myrtle Beach appears in court

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a shooting early Monday morning in Myrtle Beach is due in court for a bond hearing.

Kyree Brown, 29, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Brown’s bond hearing is set to begin shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

