LIVE: Man charged in Labor Day shooting in Myrtle Beach appears in court

Man charged in Labor Day shooting in Myrtle Beach appears in court
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a shooting early Monday morning in Myrtle Beach is due in court for a bond hearing.
Kyree Brown, 29, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Brown’s bond hearing is set to begin shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
